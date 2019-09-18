With a mix of fanfare and somber remembrance, Patriot Park was dedicated Saturday.
Patriot Park, located off the intersection of Highway CC and Elm, is the site of the new Marshfield city pool — dubbed the Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center during the ceremony.
Dr. Tommy, as he is affectionately known to many in the city, was front and center for the ceremony. In fact, he was driven directly onto the stage in a Jeep Willys that was piloted by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. It took the governor two attempts to scale the step ramp onto the flatbed trailer that held the podium and seats for the dignitaries.
Gov. Parson had commitments both before and after his Marshfield visit. He made some comments before the official start of the ceremony. He praised the assembled guests for representing the values that he believes to be the heart and soul of the state: "Christian values. Moral values. Love of this state and love of country."
The governor said that it was an honor to ride up on stage with Dr. Tommy, the 96-year-old veteran of the Normandy Invasion. "I'm just trying to imagine what they went through to save this country and save the world," he said.
Mayor Robert Williams took the stage to kick off the official part of the celebration, and he painted a picture of the park that will take root at the site. "Eventually this will be full of ballfields and different amenities that we’ll have here," he said. He noted that the land would move forward and be developed. When deciding what it would be dedicated to, the theme of remembering our patriots and heroes seemed most appropriate.
During the ceremony, proclamations honor Dr. Tommy were presented by Missouri Senator Mike Cunningham and Missouri Representatives John Black and Hannah Kelley. Mayor Williams also presented a proclamation from the city. That document revealed that Dr. Tommy was among the very first lifeguards for the first city pool, and he was also the city’s first Eagle Scout. He delivered 4,582 babies over the course of his medical career, and he ran the first Webster County polio vaccination clinic. He also served in the Missouri House seat that Rep. Black holds today.
"Dr. Tommy was — is — a true American hero," Mayor Williams concluded.
Dr. Macdonnell stood to offer a few words from his perch in the Jeep. He recalled saving a young boy who jumped into the deep end and "couldn't swim a lick." He asked why the boy would do such a thing, and the youth responded that it looked shallow to him. The pool was new, of course, and all of the boy's previous swimming had been done in creeks.
He described his job as the first lifeguard as a lucrative one. "I sold root bear, orange Crush, candy bars, and I made a penny profit off of each one," he said.
While selling soda and candy doesn't seem to measure up to some of the important roles he played later in life, Dr. Macdonnell urged those present to find a way to contribute to their community, too.
"There's a job and a service for each of us. We all have something to do,” he said.
He also acknowledged that everyone in the crowd had a story to tell, just as he did. “Just remember — love your neighbor, work for him and receive love back," he said. "Do your best to make their life a little better."
