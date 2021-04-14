The Planning & Zoning Commission will have a new sub-committee as the City of Marshfield is putting together a Land Use Committee. The purpose of the committee is to take a comprehensive look at some of the possible areas for expansion either in the current city limits or immediately adjacent to the current city limits of Marshfield.
"This is a perfect opportunity to take a comprehensive look and get community input,” said Deputy City Administrator Sam Rost. “With this all being new, undeveloped property, it is an awesome opportunity to explore what that entire new corridor could look like, what the possibilities and challenges are, and what is actually feasible."
The properties that this committee will be asked to look at are primarily in the vicinity of the new I-44 interchange, as well as along the new Elm Street that is currently being constructed. The committee has been established, with the exception of two citizen members – those interested in the seat must submit an application to join the committee.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will evaluate and approve the applications. Those applying to fill either of the two open seats must live inside the city limits, and there will only be one from each Ward (one East, one West).
"I anticipate that we will have our first meeting in early to mid-May, and that we will start out looking at the 23 acres that the City of Marshfield currently owns,” he added. "Along the new Elm Street Extension."
This committee will not have any voting authority to enact any legal matters or anything binding to the properties that they are asked to look at, rather they will be an advisory committee to Planning & Zoning and a sounding board to get feedback and input for what this new corridor might look like.
According to Rost, Properties outside of the City Limits will have and currently do have the opportunity to annex into the City. However, until they do annex into the City of Marshfield, Municipal Codes and Zoning Regulations will not and cannot apply.
Rost added that whatever may come of the committee would need to be a partnership which was agreed upon by the property owners, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the city.
"Those who wish to apply can find the application on www.marshfieldmo.gov," he said. "You can also find more information on what the committee is for on that application or on our Facebook page: City of Marshfield, Missouri."
