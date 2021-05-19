The City of Marshfield’s community-wide clean up is scheduled for June 3-5 and June 10-12.
Dumpsters will be available for citizens to drop off unwanted items at the Maintenance Shed where an attendant will be on duty. The event is free, only to city residents. To enter, photo identification will be required.
“The dumpsters will be at 310 E McVay, at the City Water Maintenance Facility,” said City Administrator Sam Rost. “It’s free to Marshfield citizens, just have proof of residency.”
The six-day event will operate during daytime hours, Thursdays (6/3 & 6/10) and Fridays (6/4 & 6/11) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays (6/5 & 6/12) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Rost, Code Enforcement Officer Rick Fletcher spends a lot of time promoting keeping Marshfield cleaned up, this is an opportunity for citizens to get rid of those things that they’d normally be violation for.
“We’ve done this every year for a while, except for last year due to COVID,” explained Rost. “The only things we won’t really take is what we can’t dispose of… such as tires, grass clippings, wet paint cans and tvs.”
Other items on the no-list include hazardous materials, monitors, roofing shingles and appliances with freon. This includes stoves or air conditioners with freon.
“In conjunction with this clean-up event, we’ve got the citywide garage sale coming up,” Rost added. “We usually limit permitted garage sales to two per year.”
The citywide garage sale will be held June 3-5 and will require a special permit from City Hall to participate, though it’s free to sign your location up. Per city code, garage sales within the city are free-for-all on the first Saturday of each month between April and October. However, those who wish to use their allotted two permits per yer can hold multiple-day sales free of charge by visiting City Hall for the form.
“We strongly encourage that the signage for those sales… they can’t be in the rightaway,” said Rost. “We do request that you pick them up as soon as your sale is over, if not that leaves city staff to have to take care of that.”
