Mark Craig Cummins, Marshfield, was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Daryle and Martha (Johnson) Cummins. He passed away on April 29, 2020, in Cox Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 58.
Mark worked as a carpenter, and served in the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Mike Cummins.
Mark is survived by his son, Josh Cummins, and by his siblings, Dennis Cummins, Darren Cummins and Melissa Duvall.
Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
