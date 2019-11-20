Marjorie Allene (Rost) Hernandez, 83, of Conway, MO quietly passed away November 16, 2019 at the Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield, MO surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 13, 1936 to Fred Allen and Jessie May (Montgomery) Rost. She married Stanley Hernandez, of California, on June 2, 1957 in Berkeley, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jessie Rost; sister, Betty Gardner and brother-in-law Dwight Gardner; and brother-in-laws Herman Carrier and Mike Detherow. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Hernandez; two daughters, Gerry Hernandez of Colusa, CA and Leslie (Joseph [Andy]) Ferrendelli of Wilsall, MT; one son, William Hernandez, of Lebanon, MO; two sisters, Evelyn (Larry) Hampton and Louise Detherow both of Elkland, MO; six grandchildren, Stephen (Kayla) Ferendelli of Circleville, OH; Elisa (Eric) Petz of Livingston, MT; Joseph (Kelli) Hernandez of Marshfield, MO; William (Amber) Hernandez of Lebanon MO; Andrea (Joseph) Long of Marshfield, MO; and Marianne Hernandez of Lebanon, MO and eleven great grandchildren: Payton, Emily, Izzabella, Kayleigh, Joseph, Westin, Colton, Amelia, McKenzie, Chelsea, and Gracelyn.
Graveside funeral services for Marjorie Allene Hernandez will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Graham Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.