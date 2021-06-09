Marilyn Irene West, daughter of James Latham and Irene Latham, was born April 5, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri. She departed this life May 30, 2021 at the age of 78.
On October 19, 1959 she was united in marriage to Paul Kenneth West.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul, and her parents, James and Irene Latham.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Marquetia Horn (Jim), Seymour, John West (Cindy), Marshfield, siblings, Eddie Latham (Ermalene), Trezvant, Tennessee, Jeanette Branham (Steve), Marshfield, Ivan Latham (Debbie), Nixa, grandchildren, Dustin Doyal (Melissa), Hinesville, Georgia, Michelle Young (Damon), Springfield, Lacey Ellison, Seymour, Micayla Helms (Cody), Seymour, Courtney Ellison (Cody), Rogersville, Jonna Cloyd (Brandon), Mansfield, and John (Duke) West, Marshfield. Eleven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Danner and Easton Doyal, Wyatt, Colden and Rhett Ellison, Derek and Paitlyn Helms, Addison Helms, Waylon and Walker Cloyd, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was a loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, sister and a caring neighbor and friend.
Funeral services for Marilyn West will were at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Welch Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Welch Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
