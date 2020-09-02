Marilyn Etolia Dugan, 71, of Springfield, Missouri, was born July 2, 1949, to Whitfield and Etolia (Barnes) Dugan and passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Whitfield and Etolia Dugan; her brother-in-law, Joe Helterbrand; and stepson, Ed Elsass.
Marilyn is survived by daughters, Catherine and husband Anthony DiFilippo, Wentzville, Mo.; Sarah Truitt, Springfield, Missouri; and Susann Elsass, Florence, Alabama; sister, Elaine Helterbrand, Duluth, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Liam, Emily, Lydia, Ben and Shanonn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Marilyn graduated from Marshfield High School and attended Missouri State University (SMS) before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She returned to Missouri in 1976 and remained in her home state until her death. Marilyn was employed by Greene County and Great Southern Bank in Springfield, Missouri, and had a long history of serving the public through her employment. Marilyn was a member of Central Christian Church in Springfield, Missouri.
Funeral services for Marilyn Etolia Dugan were held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with burial in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. No visitation was held at Marilyn’s request. Family and friends were invited to pay their respects beginning Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, Dugan requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Salvation Army, or Ozarks Food Harvest. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
