Margaret Louise Phillips, 75, of Strafford, Missouri, passed away Aug. 23, 2019. She was born March 13, 1944, in San Jose, California, to Henry and Velma Ebeirus.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Daniel Phillips; children, Malissa Kister and Bryan Phillips; and grandchildren, Theodore Hawkin and Breanna Phillips.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in the Dogwood Tavern, Strafford, Missouri.
