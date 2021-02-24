Mancel James Pickett, son of Harry Alvie and Laura Myrtle (Smith) Pickett, was born on April 26, 1938, in Quapaw, Oklahoma and passed away on February 16, 2021, at his home in Fordland, Missouri at the age of 82.
On April 28, 1956, Mancel was united in marriage with Leona Holloway and to this union three children were born, all surviving.
Mancel worked as a plumber and pipefitter for over 60 years. He was a member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Local Union #178 since 1959. He was a 53 year member of the Mt. Olive Masonic Lodge #439 and a founding member of the Fordland Saddle Club.
During his free time he loved hunting, four-wheeling, camping, boating, raising his garden, raising animals, and tending to his bees. Mancel always had a hobby and was always keeping busy. He loved to design and build things, but most of all he loved helping people, and he had fun helping people using his Jeep to pull others out of the ditch.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Leona, of the home; three children: Gegatie (Lynette) Pickett, of Springfield, Heath (Cindy) Pickett, of Fordland, and Janean (Forrest) Derks, of Marshfield; nine grandchildren: Joshuaw, Jessica, Kelsey, Heather, Zach, Sheena, Belinda, Darrell, and Amber; nine great-grandchildren: Drew, Henry, Dusty, Lillie, Westley, Hunter, Tate, Clinton and Calli.
Mancel was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Clifford; two sisters: Eulah and Beaulah; and one great-grandson: Grayson.
Funeral services were at 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Fraker Funeral Home, with interment following in Fordland Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Fordland Cemetery, and contributions may be left with the funeral home.
