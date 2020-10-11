Mamie Helen (Frick) Hurst, was the sixth child of 11 children, born to August Frick and Carrie (Bagley) Frick, she was born the June 29th, 1923, in Northview, Missouri, and passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. in Webco Manor, Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of 97 years, 3 months old.
She and her family lived on their farm in Seymour for many years, where she helped farm, raised calves, and they sold milk in metal milk cans for the milk man to pick up. They attended Mt. Sinai Church. For a number of years after Warren’s death she and Jo Ann lived in Memphis near her sister Viola, then returned to Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren, in 1981; daughters: Jeanette in 1943, and Jo Ann in 1994; four sisters: Bernice Pittman (Carl), Gladys Hurst (Tom), Viola Minor (Fate) and Nadine Frick; six brothers: Wyman Frick (Arita), Herman Frick (Alma Jean), Bill Frick (Dorothy), Homer Frick (Jean), John Carl "Beau" Frick.
Survivors include niece and great nephew/caregivers, Wilma Jean and Jeffrey Allred; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in George Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.