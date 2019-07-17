Mayor Robert Williams thanks Louis Alexander for taking the initiative to paint the Ellis O. Jackson sign at the Webster County Fairgrounds during an early moment at Thursday's meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen. "Louis took the initiative with his own funds and supplies to go out and paint that old sign," Mayor Williams said. Alexander said that he drives by that sign every day, and his nana, Sally Alexander, mentioned that it could really use a new coat of paint. Louis' sister Emily also helped clean brushes, making the sign renovation a family affair. "It was fun," Louis said, but added, "It was hot."
