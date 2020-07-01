It's about service over self, and that's what Jerry Ragsdale represents.
Ragsdale will be recognized as the Outstanding Alumni honoree during the annual Marshfield Reunion Fest event July 2. Honorees are chosen by the Marshfield Public Schools Foundation and the Marshfield Reunion Fest board.
Ragsdale was born and raised in Marshfield, where he lived with his parents and younger brother. Ragsdale graduated from Marshfield High School in 1965 and attended the School of the Ozarks (now College of the Ozarks). At the time, School of the Ozarks was a two-year school.
"School of the Ozarks changed my life," said Ragsdale. "It was my only way to college, but I really was blessed by it."
The current president of C of O, Dr. Jerry Davis, featured Ragsdale in one of the chapters of his book, "The Four Generals of Hard Work U." It tells the stories of four young men who came from humble roots and went on to become generals in the United States military.
In 1969, Ragsdale met his wife, Sue, at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Ragsdale went back to get his Bachelor of Business degree and Master Business Administration degree. That same year, he was drafted for service.
"When I went to sign up for the Navy, the Texas Air National Guard asked me if I would like to be an officer because they needed civil engineering officers," said Ragsdale. "I was graduating with a degree in civil engineering, so I thought it would be a perfect opportunity."
In his military career, Ragsdale was commander of the guard during the 9/11 incident and responded to Hurricane Katrina, which struck the Gulf Coast in 2005. He was also instrumental in obtaining the Predator drone aircraft for the Texas Air National Guard. During his civilian career, Ragsdale was a real estate developer, according to Sue.
"He was involved in big projects in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," said Sue. "One of them was called the Stone Bridge Ranch, a 6,200-acre planned community."
Ragsdale retired from the military in 2006. A year later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. That hasn’t stopped him from living life to the fullest, according to Sue.
"He has Parkinson’s disease, so he has dealt with it like a general," said Sue. "He has dealt with it for 13 years and has lived a good life even with it."
Because of his contributions to the guard, Jerry chose to apply and was accepted to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. The Texas State Cemetery is the final resting place of governors, senators, legislators, members of Congress, judges and other legendary Texans. According to Sue, they started the application process three years ago.
"Jerry contacted U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions," said Sue. "Then Pete wrote a recommendation and sent it to the Texas State Cemetery officials, who approved the application. There's special criteria to be able to be buried there. It's a huge honor."
In February, Ragsdale and Sue found out he was an honoree of the MHS Outstanding Alumni award while visiting a friend in Marshfield. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and his battle with Parkinson's disease, Ragsdale will not be able to make the Reunion Fest event July 2. However, he expressed heartfelt gratitude for the award, stating, "I'm honored to receive the award. I'm just doing my job, serving my country. It’s just an honor to be considered. There are others that have served our country and have given their service, but I’m truly grateful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.