Her husband died on June 1.
Blanche Firestone told me about Ron during an interview on Aug. 24 at her house in Marshfield. The walls of her living room had some decor from children or grandchildren and framed pictures of her and Ron. Blanche expressed how much she missed him, but also shared about his kindness and care for others.
She said Ron gave money to Dustin, her son, so he could purchase a tuxedo for prom. Whenever she was discouraged, Blanche found encouragement from Ron, who had a strong faith in God. I couldn’t include everything from the interview, but it certainly blessed my day. Just being there with Blanche made me smile, even if it was offering a listening ear. I also learned we share a similar love for Dean Martin, after I commented on a biography she had on her bookshelf about his life. With all the challenges, Blanche told me, "I remain hopeful. God's still in control."
I couldn't agree more, but that’s why I like these features. You don't know things about folks until you ask them. It's something to say you know someone, but to actually know them? That’s different. Here at The Marshfield Mail, we try to build relationships with our community members. My editor, Karen, started the "Tag, You're It!" feature series to highlight people.
That's our job, whether it's a particular hobby or interest that shows who someone is. During the senior chalk night event behind the Marshfield High School parking lot Sunday, I spoke to several seniors. I learned one of them really liked watching "Gray's Anatomy," after I asked about a reference to the show that she wrote in her parking space.
I asked another student how he felt about coming back to school. He said he was excited, but nervous because he wasn't sure how things would go. When I inquired why he wanted to take the risk, he said, "I'm not really great with the online courses. It was kinda tough when we did the online assignments thing in March." Other students vocalized their desire to return to school. Some of them want to go back to playing sports, while others miss seeing their friends.
It's important to get these expressions out to the public. Their voices matter, just like Blanche's story matters. Our community newspaper has been around since 1892, and I've praised God every day for the chance to serve Webster County as a reporter. I know people in my position get a bad rep for "bad news," but we're so much more than that.
I'm not sure what's ahead in the coming weeks, but I remain positive. While we still draw breath, we still have an opportunity to outreach in our communities. It truly does matter, and we need to keep our minds focused on moving forward. I hope when people read these stories, like Blanche's, they're offered some encouragement and motivation to continue to some form of normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.