Mady Marie Maynard, Buffalo, was born July 4, 1940 in Jasper, AL to Avery Guyton and Mary Steadman. She departed this life on February 19, 2021 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 80.
Mady loved outdoor activities. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and fishing. Mady loved to dance, cooking for family gatherings, and traveling. She had worked in a packing plant. Mady was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lynn Maynard; grandson, David Charles Maynard; granddaughter, Brooke Brawley; great-grandson, Truman Gamble; six siblings, John Steadman, W.C. Steadman, Lacy Steadman, Orlee Rogers, Grady Steadman, and Girley Steadman.
Mady is survived by her children, Avery Maynard (Brenda), Phillipsburg, Tammy Payne (Tim), Tunas, and Tina Dutton (Willis), Fair Grove; her brother, Bob Steadman, Jasper, AL; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Phillipsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be before services from 9-10 a.m.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, please remember face masks and social distancing are required.
