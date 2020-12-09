Luella Faye Wester, Fordland, passed away November 29, 2020 at age 89.
Lou was born November 4, 1931 in Teresita, MO to Harold Dow and Delsie "Reese" Waggoner. Lou was a graduate of Birch Tree High School. Lou went to college in Springfield where she met her husband, Jim Wester, who preceded her in death November 3, 2012. Lou was a member for years in Eastern Star, The Farm Club and PTA. After raising her children she worked at the Fordland Post office then retired from Strafford Post Office as a Postmaster.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and grandchild, Ryan.
Surviving are five children, Jimmie Wester (Jackie Huddleston), Ozark, Jack Wester (Neva), Birch Tree, Jeffery Wester (Donna), Fordland, Jamie Wester (Pam), Fordland, Jeannie Lawson (Randy), Fordland; nine grandchildren, Trent, Travis, Nathaniel, Nick, Miranda, Marcus, Josh, Reese and Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Sy, Chandler, Zack, Kendall Faye, Sophia, Ben, Morgan, and Kenzie; one great-great-grandchild, Dean; brother, Harold Dow Waggoner (Edythe).
Private graveside services were Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Fordland Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Fordland Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
