Lowell Rader Alexander (L.R.) was born in Niangua, Missouri, April 28, 1934. He departed this life for his heavenly home on Sept. 15 at 86 years old.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. L.R. married Louise Crawford on Sept. 6, 1953. They were married for 67 years and had one son, Brent.
L.R. appreciated all of God’s gifts — the hills in Missouri and Arkansas, the Buffalo River, and most of all, his faith. L.R. was a building contractor, farmer, stock dog trainer, photographer and author, and was always a man of his word. He was well known and respected in the stock dog world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell T. and Opal Alexander; brother, Gary; and nephew, Eli.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; son, Brent (Starlyn); three grandchildren, Crystal, Chris and Casey; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill and Pat (Naomi); sister, Pam Gillam (Wayne); sister-in-law, Ina Alexander; nieces and nephews, who loved their “Uncle Rader”; and special dog-working buddies, Amy Yarnell, Dr. Emily Johnson and Grace Johnson.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Rader Lutheran Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family respectfully suggests masks and social distancing be observed.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Rader Lutheran Cemetery or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and may be left with the funeral home.
