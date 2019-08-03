The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation's Webster County Neighborhood Center will offer a Love and Logic Parenting Class for six Tuesdays, starting Aug. 6,from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The class promises to provide parents with practical and proven tools for raising respectful, responsible and happy kids.
There is limited space, and participants should make childcare arrangements before coming.
To register, call 859-4589. Non-income eligible persons are welcome to attend, and the cost of the workbook is $25.
This project is fully funded at $540 with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.
