Loretta Jane Hayden 79, Springfield, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1940, in Webster County, Missouri, to Roy Lee and Cora L. (Wilkerson) Rice. She was a homemaker and a member of the Kansas Expressway Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing with the the ladies sewing group at church. She also enjoyed exercising at Hammonds Heart Institute.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George Hayden. She is survived by her son Jack Hayden and his wife, Susan; her grandchildren, Shawn Hayden and his wife, Whitney, Christopher Hayden and his fiance, Ariel Hagedorn, and Allison Hayden; a sister, Luetta Crowe; and a brother, Calvin Rice and his wife, Sarah.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday afternoon, March 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
