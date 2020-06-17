Loren Wade Weaver, Niangua, was born July 20, 1958, in Marshfield, Missouri, to Dwight and Dorothy (Kelley) Weaver. He departed this life on June 10, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 61.
Loren worked in auto body repair. He found joy in restoring cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Weaver, and by his sister-in-law, Lisa Weaver.
Loren is survived by his sons, Michael Weaver, Battlefield, and Daniel Weaver (Aundrea), Marshfield; his mother, Dorothy Weaver, Marshfield; three grandchildren, Charleigh Weaver, Grayson Weaver and Lily Weaver; a brother, Kevin Weaver, Marshfield; and a sister, Brenda Thompson (Bill), Pittsburg, Kansas.
Graveside services were at Little Vine Cemetery, Grovespring, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Vine Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
