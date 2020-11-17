Loren C. "Tom" Strait, 92, Niangua, Missouri was born September 29, 1928 to Loren and Margaret (Thompson) Strait in South Gate, California and departed this life on November 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Roberta A. Strait.
Tom is survived by three sons, Monte Strait and wife, Mary, Independence, Missouri, Larry Strait and wife Dalia, Marshfield, Missouri, and Thomas Strait, Eolia, Missouri; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Strait and wife Shirley, Granby, Missouri; family and friends.
On September 30, 1949, Loren “Tom” was united in marriage to Roberta Aileen Johnson in Boise, Idaho. To this union three sons were born. Loren proudly served his country from age 17 when he joined the Navy in May 1946 until his Honorable Discharge in March 1948. He earned enough war time credits to qualify for a college education. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1951. Tom went on to also earn his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1961. Tom worked for several companies before ending his engineering career in 1989. In 1995, Tom and Roberta made Webster County Missouri their home.
During Tom’s lifetime, he progressed from a Depression Era childhood to become a highly educated and respected engineering professional. In retirement, he earned respect for the quality and care of his cattle herd and his farm property.
Tom will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services for Loren Clarke "Tom" Strait will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army and left in care of the funeral home.
