Lora "Patrick" Eslinger, Marshfield, was born Jan. 11, 1921, in Gainesville, Missouri, to Pete and Della (Smith) Howard. She departed this life on Sept. 21, 2020, in the Marshfield Care Center at the age of 99.
Lora, or "Miss Patrick," as she was known to many, worked with Dr. Tommy Macdonnell for 35 years. She loved her work as a nurse and helped to deliver thousands of babies during her career. She spent her retired years quilting and working in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Sam Patrick; her late husband, Chester Eslinger; and two grandchildren.
Lora is survived by three daughters, Barbara Popp, Roseville, California, Karian Favreau, Jacksonville, Florida, and Lena Creech (John), Marshfield; three brothers, Raymond Howard, Marshfield, Harvey Howard, Springfield, and Dallas Howard (Donna), Fordland; one sister, Flo Ming, Stockton, California; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Springfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Fraker Funeral Home Inc.
