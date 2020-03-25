Lola Grace Marberry, Niangua, was born Dec.30, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, to Archie and Edna Hathcock. She departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 68.
Lola worked for Bass Pro and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Kenneth "Huck" Marberry.
Lola is survived by her children, Archie Hathcock (Cindy), Niangua, and Terry Long (Stephanie), Marshfield; several brothers and sisters; three grandchildren, Daniel Buckley, Cheyene Cook and Cody Cook; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the funeral home, with burial following in Mathis Cemetery.
