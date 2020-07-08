Lola Fern (Chandler) Day, 83, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, to Raymond and Minnie (Muse) Chandler, who preceded her in death. She had one sister, Lela Mae, who died in infancy.
Mom was raised on a farm in the “Dudley Town” section of Niangua, Missouri. She worked cattle alongside her dad and ran him out of the barn more than once. She always said he was too impatient with the cows and they would not give good milk when he was there. She took piano lessons for a short period of time and quickly moved on to “playing by ear.” Mom was a talented musician with a perfect alto voice and no patience for bad music. In the 18 short years she had with her mother, Minnie, she learned to cook, sew, laugh heartily, make something out of nothing when times were lean and share with others when the harvest was bountiful. She mourned their passing her entire life and frequently shared memories of them with her family.
Lola graduated from Niangua High School in May 1955 and married Billie Dwain Day on Dec. 8 of the same year. They were blessed with four daughters and celebrated 54 years of marriage before Dad died in 2010.
Mom worked hard her entire life, but opening a restaurant brought her the most joy professionally. She loved cooking, and having a good time and Lola’s Kitchen allowed her to combine the two. She was well known for her sense of humor, her wit, chasing her children and grandchildren while clacking her false teeth, an occasionally foul mouth, and a knack for “telling it like it is.” Mom loved to sing and play music and was a regular attendee of music jams in Phillipsburg and Northview. She was a member of Black Oak Freewill Baptist Church and attended faithfully until two weeks prior to her death
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Wendell) McKee of Carlisle, Kentucky, Melinda (Dennis) Cox of Springfield, Cheryl (Craig) Fields of Marshfield and Malissa (Aaron) Fields of Marshfield; her grandchildren, John (Mackenzie) Detherow, Steven (Mindy) Detherow, Nathan (Lindsey) Matney, Emily (Drew) Hall, Kelby (Morgan) Fields, Brody (Rachel) Fields, and Madison Fields and her fiancé Bo Atkison; her great-grandchildren, Collin, Carter and Addison Detherow, Sophia and Ella Detherow, Callie and Hadley Matney, Axel and Harlyn Fields, and a host of beloved family and friends too numerous to mention.
More than anything, she loved her “girls” and they loved her more — always. The family received friends at Day Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside services were scheduled to follow at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 8, at Black Oak Freewill Baptist Church. COVID-19 protocol of face covering and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
