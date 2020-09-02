Lois Cowen

After a long and courageous battle with ALS, Lois May (Bowden) Cowen, 76, of East Peoria, Illinois, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 27, at her residence surrounded by family.
Lois was born on Feb. 17, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Missouri, to Norman and Evalena (Schultz) Bowden. She married Elbert Edward Cowen on May 26, 1962, in Elkland, Missouri. He preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and by one sister in childhood, Ruth Anne Bowden.
Lois is survived by five children, Kimberly Cowen, Jacqueline (Michael) Kunz, Amy (Dave) Cowen-Walden, James (Deanna) Cowen and Jason (Jennifer) Cowen; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew), Nathaniel, Kolten, Olivia, Morgan, Emma, Meghan, Magge, Sophia and Luke; and one great-grandchild, arriving in February. She is also survived by three brothers, Lee, George and John Bowden, and three sisters, Betty Roy, Maryland Gess and Doris Kiple.
Lois worked for Vision Care Center for over 25 years before retiring in January 2018. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her greatest joy came from creating a loving and nurturing home for her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and created many heirloom pieces her family will cherish for generations. Lois was long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Morton, Illinois.
A private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, Illinois, with ministers from the First Baptist Church in Morton officiating.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Greater Chicago Area Chapter. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Illinois, is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.