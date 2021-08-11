After careful consideration that included the polling of its families, the Logan-Rogersville school district unveiled its 2021 “Return to Learn” plan early this week.
A letter was posted on the district's website penned by Superintendent Shawn Randles to parents and guardians that laid out some of the thinking behind the plans for returning for the upcoming academic year in regards to precautions as COVID-19 still remains part of the landscape.
"This plan, and the action steps within, are the result of a collaborative planning process with key stakeholders throughout the community," Randles wrote.
Ultimately, the district has decided that masks will not be required for students when school returns on Aug. 23.
“We surveyed our community and 67% of families prefer to return to school without masks,” Randles said in a phone interview Monday.
As mentioned, the district polled Logan-Rogersville families and received nearly 1,000 responses to questions that centered around safety precautions and COVID-19 for this year, as well as questions about the 2020-21 year.
Less than 30% felt that children grades 6-12 should be required to wear a mask at school. Less than half responded that it would increase their comfort level if all staff wore a mask.
Almost exactly half of those polled said that they were "very comfortable" with returning to a traditional school environment with some added COVID-19 precautions in place. Roughly 25% said that they were either "uncomfortable" or "very comfortable."
The letter makes note of the various agencies that the district has worked with alongside the poll to come to its conclusions.
“We have a very collaborative education system in southwest Missouri,” Randles said. We've been on Zoom meetings with the Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts (GOCSD), the Greene County Health Department, and with area superintendents over the last month, all collaborating and sharing our thoughts on how to return to school.”
“We know that distance is one of the mitigation strategies that matters in regards to keeping students and staff safe in qurantines, and masks are another tool available to us, but you must have a universal policy to take advantage of the health department measures regarding quarantine...the third mitigation strategy to keep students and staff safe is vaccinations, so we’re going to encourage people to talk to their doctor [regarding those].”
L-R will enforce the CDC order for masks on public transportation, which includes school buses.
“The way we feel is that the CDC, the Department of Health and Senior Services, county health departments, Governor [Parson]...they have the authority to mandate or give an order regarding the pandemic, and the only place that any of those authorities have deemed as high-risk is transportation, so L-R will follow that order. We’ll echo the health department’s recommendation to our parents, and we’re going to take it a step further, strongly recommending parents send their kids to school properly wearing a mask and talking to them...we’re also going to support students masking. There will be no mask shaming at L-R.”
Randles said that the district's policy is in line with others like Strafford and Ozark. By comparison, Springfield Public Schools has made masking required, while both Willard and Republic will elect for masking the first few weeks of schools, then reevaluate.
When asked where this decisions and others on safety and the coronavirus rank, Randles expressed the amount of difficulty poignantly. “Coming back to school in-person, deciding to have summer school, the “Return to Learn” plan...this is my 30th year [in education], and of my top-10 hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, all of them center around COVID,” he said.
L-R will begin the year at "Level Green" –– there are four tiers, all the way to "Level Blue," which entails alternative methods of instruction for extended closure –– but maintain adaptability as conditions change throughout the year.
“We know we have to be nimble and responsive,” Randles said. “If the number of quarantines and COVID cases dictate that we're not able to maintain in-person learning, we'll pivot quickly and use the masking to keep kids in school, but we're going to start in Level Green, and that's as normal school as we can possibly make it.”
