Four students from Marshfield High School participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Chandler Zimmerman, Taylor Flaro, Will Snider and Colton Arntz were selected to attend the event, based on their leadership, citizenship, academics and character during their junior year at Marshfield High School.
During their week, Zimmerman was a Citizen of Whitfield and held the position(s) of House of Representatives; Delegates to County Committee, Ward II. He also attended Legislative & Executive Policy School while participating in Boys State. Flaro was a Citizen of Doniphan City and held the positions of Shark Tank Portfolio Manager; Business Owner, and also attended Commerce School. Snider was a Citizen of Crowder City and held the positions of Senator; Delegate to County Committee, Ward II; Delegate to State Convention, Ward II. He also attended Legislative and Executive Policy School. Artntz served as lobbyist during his time at the session.
Each student was sponsored by a local organizations, such as the Marshfield Lions Club, American Legion Post 142 — Marshfield and the Rotary Club of Marshfield. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Organizations, businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 660-429-2761.
Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is compromised of educational, legal, professional and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at www.moboysstate.org. More information on the 2020 session can be obtained by contacting Bettie Rusher at the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 660-429-2761 or email bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.
