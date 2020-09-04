Last Tuesday, I got a call from a resident about a Good Samaritan.
The caller, Donna Shields, said one woman stopped to help another driver who was having a pump problem in her vehicle. Nothing particular stood out to me about this story, but I decided to go anyway.
They were parked along the gravel road leading to Donna’s residence on Highway A in Marshfield, just before you reach the Marshfield Fire Protection District Station.
When I arrived on the scene, I spotted the two cars and met the "Good Samaritan" and Cricket Rogers, who sat in a gold van with two children in the back seats. She didn't stay for an interview since she had to get Cricket and her grandson back to their home. The citizen had just been passing by when she noticed Cricket pulled over on the side of the road. Cricket was on her way to pick up her grandson from school when the water pump in her vehicle broke.
Even in the warm temperatures, the citizen volunteered to take Cricket to the school and even stayed with her until she called someone to come and fix the car. Donna supplied bottles of water to them while they waited, so they wouldn’t get hot.
Later on, when I reached out to her for an interview, the citizen declined, stating she didn’t want her name to be used in the newspaper.
"I did it to pay it forward and to help someone in need," she said.
I still wanted to write the story because it’s highlighting our community and the people that make it what it is.
In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus spoke about a man who was beaten and bruised on his way to another city. The man expected the Levite and the priest to help him when they saw him on the road, but they crossed on the other side and walked on. The one who came to his rescue was a Samaritan, but, back in those days, Jews and Samaritans never associated with each other.
That parable still rings true to this day because it demonstrates going the extra mile for someone. It takes a lot out of our busy schedules to stop and help someone in need. Maybe it’s more common in Webster County than I think, but it shouldn't surprise me since I've observed and experienced the kindness from many residents since I moved here in 2015.
Yet this citizen on Tuesday still did that, even if she was possibly in a hurry.
In my last column, I mentioned maintaining a positive attitude and showing kindness to others. It doesn’t require much to serve someone else, whether it’s holding the door open or offering an encouraging word to a neighbor.
We each have a chance to be like the Good Samaritan and love our neighbors.
