For three years now, Governor Mike Parson has driven a John Deere tractor to the State Capitol in honor of all the Missouri high school students who join in continuing the FFA tradition of driving tractors to school during National FFA Week. On Thursday Feb. 25, Parson proclaimed Feb. 20-27 to be National FFA week in Missouri.
The FFA is important to most Missourians, as it’s national organization was founded right here in our state. 33 young men met in Kansas City at the Baltimore Hotel to form the National Future Farmers of America Organization in 1928. Today, nearly a hundred years later, the organization is known as th National FFA Organization is represented local by 8,700 FFA chapters and 760,000 members across the US.
Missouri is home to 347 local FFA chapters which proudly wear National Blue and Corn Gold and could recite the creed at any given second. Traditions run deep in the FFA, especially in Missouri.
Webster County is ideal for events like drive your tractor to school day because it was not fare to see tractors heading to school on a given weekday not so long ago. Friday, Feb. 26, hundreds of kids in Webster County took the rural routes and rigs to school as part of the drive your tractor to school day event. For more, find this article online at www.marshfieldmail.com.
