On Monday, April 26, the Webster County Health Unit arrived to work to find our these signs from the Marshfield United Methodist Church, thanking them for the great things they do. According to the Webster County Health Unit, navigating a public health department through a pandemic has not been a cake walk and the team there has really gone above and beyond. Not only in their response to the pandemic, but in continuing to provide excellent service to Webster County's residents. Thank you to Marshfield United Methodist Church for showing signs of positivity and unleashing love on those who are working hard within our community!
Local church unleashes love for frontline workers
