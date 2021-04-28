The Fordland Clinic regularly hosts COVID vaccine clinics at its locations in Fordland and Kimberling City. On two separate occasions, patients and care staff have had a superhero stop by vaccine clinics to provide protection to individuals receiving their COVID vaccines.
“A superhero stopped by our two of our COVID vaccine events,” said Fordland Clinic Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Poland. “The little superhero is planning on stopping by again at our covid vaccine event on April 30 as well, he says.”
Thor stopped by our event on March 30, who works to fight off germs wherever he goes. The Hulk made an appearance at another event on April 20. The Hulk provided patients protection with his muscles and roaring against the COVID virus.
The Fordland Clinic staff and patients felt very safe getting their vaccine with these superheroes, also known as 4-year-old Mike Farr, protecting them,.
“Mike was so excited to come for the second dose with a new outfit on. He has already planned to attend his next visit as Captain America,” added Poland.
Fordland Clinic offers the COVID vaccine regularly to anyone that is a Missouri resident. Residents can call 417-767-2273, press 9 to speak with a COVID team member about being scheduled for a Moderna vaccine at either of our locations – Fordland, MO or Kimberling City, MO.
