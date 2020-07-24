I feel as though I witnessed history Friday and Saturday.
I spent both of those days in the show ring at the Webster County Fairgrounds, where I took pictures of winners in the first, and hopefully only, Marshfield Junior Livestock Show.
I know how much the Webster County Fair Board hated having to cancel the 2020 fair — and I hated missing it. The fair is one of the highlights of my year. I love the food, the commotion and the chance to see good friends. It doesn’t really feel like summer without a fair.
But the fair means quite a bit more to its livestock exhibitors, and that was the group hardest hit by the cancelation of the annual event.
The Marshfield Junior Livestock Show attempted to right the unavoidable wrong of cancelation by giving young people a chance to showcase their skills before judges, who in turn enriched their understanding of their animals and their growing skills and possible future careers by offering tips on the care and handling of the animals.
It’s a learning laboratory that is unmatched, and one that is irreplaceable for the young producers.
In an interview with Justin Cron, one of the organizers of the event, he expressed the view that in watching the young people in the ring, we were witnessing the future of agriculture. It is so important to encourage all young people in their desires and aptitudes as they grow into the people they are meant to be, but it feels especially important to foster our young farmers, since the future of production is in their hands. Cron is exactly right. We all can place a lot of hope on the young people who shared their talents this past weekend.
"Give them a chance to shine." That's a line from the old Whitney Houston song where she sings that children are our future. I apologize for the inevitable earworm that will result from this reminder, but this is truly the most important thing we can do: Give children a chance to share the best of themselves, because they are only just becoming what they will one day turn out to be.
I am so appreciative of the Webster County Fair Board and its Livestock Committee for going the extra mile to give young producers a safe outlet to shine during our pandemic year. Like them, I sincerely hope we never have need of another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.