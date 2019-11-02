Sunday night, my husband and I were driving home from a wedding in Forsyth, and it occurred to me just how interesting life is when we allow it.
The wedding we were attending was for a super interesting babe. But the even cooler thing is that I’ve only known the bride since January; we met on a girls trip. Such a short time she has been in my life, and yet I’ve been immensely blessed by her realness in how she "does life." She’s taught me how to care a little less and be real a little more.
Just last week I took a road trip to Dallas; my traveling partner was a woman I met through opening my store last year. We hadn’t spent any time together outside of chatting in the store; however, just knowing her opened up the opportunity to travel to a place I had never been and in turn allowed me to get to know her better.
Daily our lives are filtered with opportunities to welcome new people into our lives. Most of us have our “circle” or “our tribe” that we keep close. But how often do we open up at the opportunity of letting someone else “in”? It’s so easy to stick with what/who we know. It’s easy to let our fear of saying the wrong thing or insecurities of “what if they don’t like me” win.
But guys, you may be missing out on some of the greatest people, opportunities, and life-changing moments by keeping closed off. What if the next person you met helped you build confidence you’ve always wanted, or traveled with you to a place you’d never been before, or became the best friend you didn’t know you needed?
The first time that I opened up in my adult life, I met one of my now-closest friends. At that time I didn’t really think I needed any more friends. But you know what I’ve learned? There is no such thing as too many people who love you! She has challenged me, grown with me, traveled with me, taught me things, pushed me to be a better person, and overall changed my life in ways I never would have known if I hadn’t opened up so many years ago.
My hope is that you’ll meet someone today, tomorrow, next week — whenever — and your life will be blessed. Keep your eyes and your heart open. Hold back your judgments, hold back your fear, and just let yourself live in the moment!
