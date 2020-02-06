I'm not typically at a loss for words. Words are how I express myself. They give me freedom from the thoughts in my brain. They help me reach others. They allow me to be my most true self.
However, in this moment, attempting to organize my thoughts into something resembling an acceptable article, I’m at a loss.
This last week something completely unexpected happened. Well, hold on. I say unexpected but intuition is a real thing, and so while on the surface nothing was amuck, my intuition was screaming, demanding I be prepared. And then it happened.
While I’m not sure now is the time to publicly announce the incredible change that occurred in our lives last week, I feel comfortable sharing that 2020, as of now, isn’t exactly starting off to be “my year.”
I keep coming back to the word why. Why us? Why can’t things be easy? Why? Why? Why!?
If I'm being honest, I still don’t have an answer, but the one thing that keeps coming back to me is this quote by an unknown author: “Great things never came from comfort zones." I have no clue how this change will affect our lives in the next few days, weeks, months, but I do know that in times of trial you can either roll over or dust yourself off and get back up. And I have never been one to roll over.
We really never know what each day holds. Nothing is guaranteed and while usually it’s in times of loss that this really hits us in the gut, the reminder can come at any given time, in any situation. The best we can do is to do our best today.
As I move forward into this new week of complete uncertainty, I’m just praying God has us covered. I’m praying that I can have patience in this process — and that we learn whatever lesson is being pushed towards us.
