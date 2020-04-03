This past week, many of my friends experienced their new “temporary normal.” Most school districts across our area have closed and with the new stay at home ordinance issued, we’ve all spent a lot of time cooped up with our families.
I’ve seen lots of posts on Facebook from people really staying positive about the whole situation, reminding everyone to “soak up this time with your kids,” “take this time to slow down,” etc. Those are really nice notions, especially for people who find joy in being at home, baking bread and cuddling their kids.
While I love my children, I just as equally love my time away from them. I cherish the solitude and accomplishment when I am working in my store or finishing a work project in silence. Truth be told, I am not a homebody. Being at home day in and day out is hard for me. I miss the change of scenery, interacting with others and the feeling of accomplishment when I finish a project or task for work. I’d rather work eight hours than bake a loaf of bread. It’s just who I am.
As I’ve tried to adapt to being at home, fill the role of teacher and still work and run a business, I’ve struggled. It’s a lot of balls to juggle, and I’m no magician.
I miss my friends. I miss my sister and my niece and nephews. I miss their faces. I miss seeing their smiles and hearing their laughs. I miss my niece’s wild hair and dirty face. I miss my oldest nephew’s eye-rolls and the baby’s sweet, toothless grin. I miss hugging the necks of my best friends and kissing the babies.
If there is one thing this quarantine period has taught me, it’s not so much about soaking in the time with my kids, because I see them daily either way. I’m learning how important it is to cherish the moments I get with people who I don’t see every day. I can’t wait for this quarantine period to be over and this virus to pass. In the mean time, I’ll be scrolling old photos and FaceTiming as much as I can.
