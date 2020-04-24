This past week my husband and I made a trip to Walmart in Lebanon. We went to pick up two bicycles, one for myself and one for him.
Earlier this month our oldest son turned 10 and got a bike for his birthday. The boys have been riding their bikes all over the yard and not surprisingly are starting to get bored of the same circles. They’ve been asking to go on a bike ride.
Well, my husband and I don’t have bikes. I haven't had a bike in years! We’ve never actually gone on a bike ride with our kids, ever.
So, when the stimulus check hit our bank accounts, we made a questionably essential trip to the Walmart to buy ourselves bikes so that we could fulfill the children's wishes of hitting the park on bikes. Sure, we could have waited to buy them, but y'all — we are bored! And I’ve gained like 10 pounds from this quarantine.
As we were leaving the store, rolling our brand new bikes out, big stupid smile on my face, one of the associates said, "Guess everybody's getting their stimulus checks." Boom — smile gone and blood boiling. The things I wanted to say! But all I could do was keep walking, now embarrassed to be the proud owner of a new bike. Her comment wasn't kind, and it wasn't supportive; it was rude and judgmental.
That one snide comment, an unnecessary one at that, killed my joy — sucked it right out of my soul. I was mad the rest of the day, and I still kind of am. I know I shouldn't have let that get to me, but she had no idea what led up to that purchase. She had no right to make a judgment.
And that's the lesson in this, for all of us. We have no idea why anyone does anything. I've seen so much shaming, judging and meanness happening on social media these days, but I was honestly shocked to experience it in person. Remember the old saying to "think before you speak"? Remember that when you're furiously typing away on social media — that there are real people on the receiving side. Remember that when you speak, your tone and words can hurt. Speak with love, and don't say anything/do to someone what you wouldn't want said/done to you!
