This past week was a big week. Most people will agree, thinking that I'm talking about Thanksgiving and all the work that leads up to serving a meal for your family, no matter how big or small. But I’m not talking about Thanksgiving. I'm talking about Black Friday (BF), Small Business Saturday (SBS) and Cyber Monday.
As a small business owner, the holiday of Thanksgiving kind of feels like an extra thing to do that's in the middle of all the "busiest weekend of the year prepping." It can be really hard to take that pause for a day and just live in the moment. It's also hard to watch all your family spend the days after Thanksgiving shopping, eating leftovers, and just having fun while you cram 40 hours of work into two days.
Most small business owners don't have the same staff that stores like Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s have. We don't have a team putting together all our marketing materials and managing our social media. We don’t have a merchandising team that comes in in the middle of the night to reset the store and put the sale items out. We don’t have a bank of cashiers ready to go when the doors get unlocked.
We’ve got ourselves and, if we are lucky, an amazing store manager. And we are the team. The marketing team, the merchandising team, the cleaning team, the customer service team, the online sales team, and the person unlocking the door to let you in.
There isn't much a small business owner wishes for. I can tell you my top things on one hand: break even (though profit is better), have a “line” on BF/SBS and have happy customers. I, and I know others, too, spend our entire first 10 months of the year planning and hustling to make BF/SBS the best weekend ever. It’s the weekend that some of us set records, the weekend that can make or break our business, and the weekend that shows us an opportunity to grow.
This past weekend the community of and around Marshfield blessed me immensely. You checked all three of my things off the wish list (I mean, I hope everyone was happy), and you came out in force to support my dreams.
If you shopped local with me, or any of the other amazing stores in town this past weekend, thank you. Thank you for supporting our businesses. Thank you for supporting our city of Marshfield. Thank you for making all the hours of planning, stress eating, and margaritas worth it. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.