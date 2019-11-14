You want to know something I'm really bad at? Something I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to improve, often times failing miserably? Something that is pretty much a requirement for, like, 90% of jobs today?
It’s teamwork.
Pretty much any project that requires me to hand over full control leaves me anxious, cranky and super on edge. This isn’t to say I don’t see my value on a team, because many of the qualities that make me great at working alone also are very beneficial in a team environment. These include brainstorming, creative planning and the ability to see a vision, set goals and accomplish these goals. But none of those things matter if I don’t get to be part of the team.
My problem with group projects isn’t because I don’t like people or that I can’t compromise; it lies in the fact that my Type A personality mixed with an irrational need to be in control of everything plus the ridiculous standard I hold work to doesn’t allow much room for error. And if there is error (and there will be), I’d rather it be all on me than someone else having to experience my disappointment and frustration in them. (My second biggest flaw is that I get tunnel vision when completing a project and often forget about other people’s feelings along the way.)
So, why am I roasting myself? Well, because no one is perfect, and this last week I failed. I failed at communicating successfully regarding a new project idea. I failed at keeping a good attitude while trying to complete a group project. I fail a lot (in all areas), but sometimes failing is good, because it reminds us to examine our actions, make changes and try again.
Recognizing your own flaws is important. Being able to see what you need to fix and work on is huge, because that means you are willing to change. Being willing to change means that even if you suck at being a team player 90% of the time, you are trying to be better.
