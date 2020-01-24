A couple weeks ago I joined a Marshfield’s Biggest Loser contest. Actually I joined two of them because they started at the same time and why not?
Anyway, the week before last we had a challenge to walk three miles total for the week, but it couldn’t be completed by walking three miles in one day. It had to be one mile three days out of the week.
I got my first mile in and then my second, but that third pesky mile was proving to be difficult. I had to work. It rained. I don’t have a gym membership. Blah blah blah. In our challenge group, some women were talking about how they had been walking at Walmart. I said I couldn’t do that; it felt weird and I felt uncomfortable. Crystal, my friend and the organizer, offered to walk with me, but I declined. It just felt weird. I didn’t want to end up on a “People of Walmart”‘Facebook post!
As the end of the week approached, I started to stress. I was only one mile short of getting points. My competitive nature kicked in and I began to rethink my decision of not walking at Walmart. That Friday night Crystal messaged me, “I’m walking tomorrow morning if you want to join me.” From there a major battle began in my head: “You are going to look so stupid walking at Walmart.” “But I want to get my challenge points.” “It’s early so maybe I won’t see anyone.”
Saturday morning I woke up. I got dressed for work. And I met Crystal at Walmart. I walked my last mile doing laps around the store. I only ran into two people I knew and only one Walmart employee questioned our laps, but he did so with a smile and a nod each time we passed him.
The point is, sometimes to get what we want, we have to step outside our comfort zone. Sometimes it’s a tiny baby step, and other times it’s a mile’s worth of steps through Walmart. No matter how big or small you step outside your comfort zone the end result is always worth the risk, because even if the outcome isn’t as planned, you moved forward towards what you want! That day I had a friend by my side, good conversation and by golly I completed that challenge. I didn’t walk at Walmart for anyone else; I walked for me.
