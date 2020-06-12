I am a believer that all people should go after their dreams, with baby steps at first if they have to but, the pursuit of happiness is crucial to our existence here on Earth. When we are walking in our purpose, our light shines so brightly to everyone around us that it’s blinding.
In my lifetime I can say that there are definitely times when I've found myself smack dab in the middle of my purpose, and the feeling of joy and happiness that brings is incomparable. And at the same time, I've been on (and am often on) the flip side, bobbing along the waves of uncertainty. Because as we grow and fulfill each part of our destiny, our purpose will change along the way.
What is serving you today may not be next month, and what has seemed important for the last year may not tomorrow.
I'm a firm believer that everyone is capable of anything they desire. Mindset, hard work and an "I won't fail" attitude are required to make your dreams come true, and all of us have that ability.
The last two weeks the waves of uncertainty surrounding my life's purpose and where/what I'm supposed to be doing came in with hurricane force. My emotions were all over the place, and the familiar and unwanted feelings of fear and insecurity consumed me. My soul was screaming for change but my logical mind was anchoring down.
As you can imagine, the internal battle raged and eventually bubbled over, leading to a breaking point in which all logical rational crumbled and my spirit was free to make decisions for my future. The feeling of freedom that comes with life-changing decisions is one of fear and excitement.
This year has brought about a lot of opportunity for change. Some of us will fight it, digging in our heels to hold on to what we've always known because fear is consuming. Some of us will welcome it with open arms and be ready and willing to go with the flow of what comes. And some of us will be in the middle, torn between both sides, seeing the benefit of change but too gripped by fear to make a move.
If you find yourself in one of these places, cling to the excitement, take time to listen to what your mind is saying and then allowing your soul to speak. You’ll know what’s right because you’ll feel it. Say yes to the change and see what walking into your purpose looks like!
