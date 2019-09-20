Living life in this new decade of social media is so weird. We can literally get on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat and see some people’s entire life stories in pictures and words.
We can see all the places they’ve been, the nights out they’ve had and the people they’ve spent their time with.
Most of the time, we see the good stuff — the “highlight reel,” as many refer to it. We see the good things, the happy moments, the parts of our friends’ and families’ lives that they are comfortable sharing. Occasionally we see something personal and real, but in my opinion, not often enough. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take personal, real and relatable over picture perfect any day.
The other day I was scrolling the Facebook and came to a post a friend wrote. It had to do with her littles and how hard it is to take them places anymore. What used to be “relaxing” trips to the coffee shop are now stressful and exhausting. She was praising the powers that be for the invention of the drive-thru. (Yes, sister, praise be!)
Attached to her post were photos — because if there aren’t pictures, it didn’t happen. (My friend says this all the time, and it’s engrained in my brain.)
Here’s the interesting part: The photos told a different story. The photos showed a fun time — smiling faces, no catastrophes.
I don’t know about you, but I envisioned spilled coffee, toppled tables or chairs and tears. Maybe that’s the boy mom in me?
But, alas in true Instagramer form, the photos were the “posed yet not posed,” “Is the phone on a tripod we can’t see?” type of photos. (Also, how do they do this? If you know, I want lessons, because there is something to be said for the courage and bravery required of setting up a tripod in the middle of a busy sidewalk, in public, just to get a photo of you jumping in your new skirt and sneakers while making it look completely carefree and spontaneous.)
So I read the post and I’m over here trying to figure out: If the experience was so stressful, how was there time for the photos? How did you get the phone set up? How did you get the smiling faces? How were there no tears?
Maybe the experience really was horrendous, and maybe it was enough to warrant drive-thru visits only for the next 18 years, but pictures speak a thousand words, and it looked like a fun time to me.
I’m not judging this person or their post. But I think the point I’m trying to make here is that if we truly want to be authentic and create realness in this world of (mostly) social media-based interactions, it’s OK (and about time) to share the mess.
