An interesting thing happened this past week that made me think about the way we (adults) react to situations involving our children.
When I was a kid, my mom was my biggest cheerleader, supporter, motivator, etc. She was always the one cheering the loudest at my softball games, always the one to pick me up from practice and take me to my games. All my friends loved her, and I remember friends often riding with us to practices or home from games. Now that I have my own kids, I try really hard to be for them like my mom was for me. I take them to their games and practices, and I yell embarrassingly loud when they compete. I cheer for their friends the same way, too, because as parents we come to love our kids’ friends, and we want to see them all succeed.
I’ve noticed though, that some parents are a little bit different than I am — that while they may be cheering all the kids on, they could maybe care less about what happens to anyone but their own kid. They end up getting in this weird mentality that becomes less team focused and more “prize” focused.
Like for example, if my kid wasn’t doing their best, was inured, or missed a game, those prize-focused parents wouldn’t give two craps about my kid’s wellbeing; they’d be all “push through” or “tough it out.”
Do you ever watch the Disney channel? (This is a joke, everyone does because Disney+ came out last week.) Disney is full “sappy” moments where teams/parents comes together to win it for “insert injured, sick, etc. character’s name here.” There aren’t many Disney movies where parents are breathing down the necks of a sick/injured kid telling them to “toughen up.”
Kids have it hard enough as it is these days, with their competitive sports, Common Core learning, and the pressures of social media. The 7-year-old daughter of a friend of mine told her mom she was sick a few weeks ago and needed to stay home. By around 9 a.m., her mom could tell she was fine, so she asked her, "Why did you say you were sick?" Her daughter said, "I just needed a break."
What kind of parent are you? Are you the one cheering for your kid and their teammates/friends and telling them they are awesome? Encouraging them to do their best and assuring them it's OK if they have to sit one out? Or are you so focused on the prize that it doesn’t matter who gets hurt along the way?
