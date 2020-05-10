Remember a couple weeks ago I told you about how my husband and I bought bikes? I told you that we bought them to ride with our kids.
Well, that weekend after we bought them, I decided to take the boys bike riding by myself. I can fit all their bikes in the back or my car, so what's one more, right? Wrong! My bike wouldn’t fit. I’m not sure devastated is the right word because it wasn’t that big of a deal, but I was pretty upset, and so were the kids.
My dreams of taking the boys on bike rides while my husband worked were dying a slow and horrifying death because my car wasn't big enough for my bike to fit. I spent an hour sad. And when sad, what does one do? Well, this one scrolls the Facebook, instagram, and now, the newest guilty pleasure, TikTok.
If you've never scrolled TikTok or take time watching any TikTok videos, I’m definitely not going to persuade you to do that. From what I have seen, 90% of TikTok is a bunch of 20-somethings all doing the same stupid dance. However, I found a little slice of gold when I scrolled across a skate page. That’s right — the four-wheeled classic roller skates. I’m embarrassed to admit how long I spent searching skate pages after that, but alas, after no less than an hour, I emerged from my bedroom in much better spirits and a giant smile across my face.
I approached my husband with my newfound excitement and told him I good news. I had just purchased a brand new pair of in-line skates and protective gear. The crisis of taking my kids to ride bikes was now averted because roller blades do not have the same space requirement as my bike! Needless to say, I’m the only one who was truly excited about my purchase — that is, until they arrived this weekend. Once I strapped those babies on and made a few laps around my kitchen, my husband began to question if my new blades would fit him (they won't), and the twinkle in his eye confirmed my suspicion; he was possibly a tad jealous of my new toy.
Friends, I hope quarantine life has treated you well. I hope you’ve found new love for old things, spent some of your stimulus money on stupid things for fun and joy, and found a way to connect to yourself through the solidarity. And, if you see a chunky mid-thirties white woman wearing knee pads, elbow pads and wrist savers as she bumbles her way around Rotary Park on in-line skates, that's me.
