Listen up. Today's message is for you, and the person beside you, and the person beside them, and especially for the person who thinks this message isn't for them.
This message is about hate.
Hate is ugly and mean and so contagious that it's worse than head lice and wildfire.
Hate is anything other than spreading light and love. Hate, in its most basic form, is negativity. And the amount of negativity in this world is so big that more often than not it overshadows positivity.
I saw a post on Facebook this week that made me physically ill. A lady whom I'll call S. posted an open letter on Facebook, saying, "To the lady that laughed at me at Walmart …," to call out a woman who openly made fun of her over the weekend. S. is a body-confident woman and wore an open-back sweater to the store, where a stranger made fun of her — laughing, commenting and pointing her finger at S.'s clothing choice.
Hate isn't just a word we use to describe how much we dislike something; it's also an action. And most often I see hate more than I read it. It's like an infection, and it’s so bad that you can’t even go into public without protecting yourself these days.
I can taste the bile in my throat when I think about how S. must have felt when this happened — the complete stripping of confidence that S. had to feel after, because even the most confident woman would be hurt by this.
Why can we not be body confident without experiencing hate? Why can we not be proud without experiencing hate? Why can we not be ourselves? We have to stop tearing each other down. We have to stop letting our own insecurities project outwardly onto our friends, family and strangers. We have to stop acting in hate.
Be the light, friends. Use your words to raise others up, not cut them down. Share love, share light, share positivity.
I'm leaving you with one of my favorite quotes: "A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle."
Light another candle today.
