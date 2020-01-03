It's about to get real personal here. I guess that's what happens when you treasure realness and authenticity over public image.
For my life partners (I told you about them a couple weeks ago), 2019 was one of the hardest years we've faced. There was so much loss; of life, of finances, of dreams, of goals. So many doors closed and what felt like, so few opened. So many good-byes. So many "not right now's," so many "whys." Days of "This is hard" spilling into months. It's like we spent a year in full survival mode. There isn't one of us not ready to leave 2019 in the dust, ready for it to become a distant memory of things we survived. We have a lot of hope hanging on 2020.
There were lessons, though — lessons on living through loss, lessons in knowing who you can call, lessons on loving each other through the sadness, the loss, and the distance. The year 2019 challenged us to be patient and present even without presence. You see, most of our struggles through 2019 we survived only because of phone calls or unexpected day trips together. The silver linings of the bad weeks or months being a lunch date or a 30 minute phone call.
My first, most important goal for 2020: more face time with my people. I let 2019 steal my time. But moving into 2020, I won’t make that mistake again. I need alone time with my husband, with my besties, with my life partners. I need their hugs, their laughs, their face to face conversations. It’s a priority for 2020.
My second goal for 2020: my health. It’s up to me to decide what is important. I watched depression steal life in 2019. Our health, both physical and mental, controls us. If we aren't physically healthy, we can't go out and live our lives. If our minds aren’t well, we cannot be mentally present. The year 2020 is for getting healthy enough to live the life I want.
Third: sharing. I heard another quote in 2019 that pretty much slapped me in the face: "Knowledge unshared remains unknown." I don't want to survive in 2020; I want to THRIVE. I want to create a space around me that's full of love, light and growth. And I don't want to thrive alone, I want everyone around me to, too.
The new year will be good. I'm declaring it and so it will be. It’s up to you to decide how your 2020 looks, but I promise you, I’m here with you! I believe in you. Friends, this isn’t just going to be "my year"; it's going to be yours, too.
