Have you ever been part of a church, a business or a nonprofit that was tasked with addressing the issue of growth?
Every business, church or nonprofit strives for growth. If your business grows, it gains revenue; if your church or nonprofit grows, it gains volunteers. Growth is something that every group needs in order to stay relevant and to generate new ideas. Growth brings new talent and new perspectives. All things that organizations need to compete in an ever-growing society.
A good leader knows that in order to grow sometimes you have to think and look outside the box. Take for example our City of Marshfield. Our mayor, city administrator and Board of Alderman knew that when hiring for an economic development director they needed to be open to any applicant. They needed to be open to the idea that their new hire might not be from Marshfield. And in fact, he ended up not even being from this state, but, he had all the things they felt were necessary to help Marshfield grow in the way they have envisioned.
Imagine if they had only stuck to hiring someone in Marshfield — someone without a different perspective, someone who has been here their whole life with no sense of what other cities are doing. Maybe they’d meet the requirements of a college degree, but would they have the experience of growing a town with new programs or bringing in industry?
It can be hard for people who are protective over their business, church or nonprofit to allow new people in. They get stuck in a mindset of “What about our people?” and forget about what new people can teach us. They get so caught up in the negative of growing outside some imagined geographical boarder that they fail to see all the good.
Take for example a theater group: If a theatre continues to only have the same directors and actors, eventually every production starts to look the same with only the props and sets changing. But if that theater goes outside its “geographical” border and invites directors that specialize in choreography and dance, invites tech directors that are so dedicated to a performance they’ll bring their own equipment just to get the vision, and invites actors that audiences have never seen to auditions, then their volunteer pool grows by leaps, their audience numbers go up and their name is now in the mouths of new people!
We have choices. We make choices every single day — choices to participate or not to participate, choices to show up, volunteer, sit in a meeting, work an extra shift, invite a friend, make a donation, vote. In business, in church, in a nonprofit and in life in general, we have the choice to be as involved as we want to be. If you don’t like the direction you think something you care about is going in, then get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.