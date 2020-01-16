If there is one characteristic that most would agree I have, it's confidence. I find that 99% of the time it comes naturally. However, there are times when, like everyone else, my confidence takes a hit.
This last week was huge. I have spent the last year transitioning my bold, sassy, red hair to its new silvery blonde color. I have been in love with this color for two years. It took me six months to work up the courage to talk to my stylist about the color and if it would work for me, and another year of lightening sessions to get it ready. Last Wednesday was the appointment I’ve been waiting for. There was excitement, of course, but also incredible nerves that it wouldn’t look as good on me as the Instagram models.
I went to my color session in my joggers and comfy sweater — no makeup, just ready to get my hair done, then head home and finish some work. When she finished I was in love! It was a gorgeous silvery gray and it was perfect! So of course, snappy snap and post to social media for the world to see with the caption, "No makeup but I got new hairs!"
Sure, silver isn't a traditional color. Sure, most people going gray naturally would love to have color again. But that’s the beauty and wonder of hair stylists. No matter how young or old you are you can have hair whatever color makes you happy! Blue, brown, pink, red, GRAY, blond. Hair stylists are like magic makers!
I had a lot of positive feedback on my new hair color. Lots of "hearts" and "likes" and "Beautiful!" Lots of boost to my confidence over this color I was a little nervous to show the world. But you know what they say: "There is one in every bunch" and you better believe there was one person that had to chime in with their negativity: "That color makes you look old! You need to go back to your old hair color."
Talk about a chip in the confidence armor! Now, I know that social media is pretty much the devil incarnate. It has opened up a world that allows anyone and everyone to say whatever they want with no filter because you aren’t looking the person you’re speaking to in the face. We all take the risk of being criticized when we use social networking. But that doesn’t make the words hurt any less.
My friends jumped in immediately to have my back and remind me how gorgeous my hair is (and I’ll tell ya, the color is pretty darn perfect). And, the comment has since been deleted (by me) because I don't need that kind of negativity in my life and I didn’t want the person who posted it to get any extra backlash. But those words are still bouncing around in the back of my mind.
So this week I ask you to be mindful of how you speak to people in the mysterious world of social media. Your words can hurt, whether they are spoken out loud or typed from the safety of your keyboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.