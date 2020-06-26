Three or so weeks ago I made the decision to quit my part-time job and go full time with my business.
For the last three-and-a-half years I've worked part time for the Marshfield Area Community Foundation as the foundation coordinator. In that time I sold a business, grew an online business, opened a boutique and worked several side events through my event-planning hustle. I've been on both the philanthropic and small business side of Marshfield, simultaneously, and as my boutique has grown and demanded more of my time and attention, I've been burning the candle at both ends.
My time spent with MACF was some of the most enjoyable work I've ever done. Being a part of the Marshfield Community, it brought me great joy to serve the nonprofits in this area. To see our community grow through grant-making and gift-giving brought me joy that can’t be explained in words.
The community of Marshfield is a beautiful place full of caring people. Strangers will come together for a parade to serve the elderly; friends of friends will host a benefit to take care of finances for someone they’ve never met. Strangers feed strangers through our community food boxes; businesses give to our kids sports teams and fund their pageant dreams. I could go on and on. There is so much good in Marshfield.
To be a part of the MACF I got to see big needs filled during grant rounds. I got to hear stories of growth, service and miracles while on shoestring budgets, because the leaders in our nonprofit communities do not take no for an answer. I’m sure their hearts are two times the size of everyone else’s, and their hands are so tough from hard work you’d think they were farmers. Marshfield is special, and I am thankful I was able to see it up close for so long.
As I move on to this next chapter of my life, which entails making my boutique my full time job, my hope is that the impact I can leave here grows. Marshfield and the surrounding communities have blessed me by supporting my business so much that it needs me full time. This community has given me the opportunity to go after my dreams that most people never get, because supporting small business is what we do around here.
My hope is that as I dedicate my time to the store, I'll be able to give back twofold. I don’t want to be just a business owner in Marshfield; I want to be a business owner who is known for what they did for the community they were a part of. I want to be able to continue to serve the philanthropic needs of my community in a new role, as business owner and community member.
I have so much pride for this town. I get teary just thinking about it. There really is no better place in the nation, and I’m so proud to call Webster County my home.
