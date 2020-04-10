Something I have always struggled with is balance. Some people would say I have too much stuff on my plate and that if I’d just let go of some of those things it'd work itself out. Those people aren’t me, though.
I like to think I thrive when I have multiple projects. I enjoy being busy. I’m one of those people who needs a project to feel like they are accomplishing something. I don't like idle time, because I never know quite what to do with it. That said, I've always struggled to balance my time "doing."
This stay-at-home time has really shown me just how much I need to get better at balance. Currently, my kitchen table holds school work for three kids, documents and to-do lists for my businesses and reminders for an upcoming Zoom meeting.
In addition, my bed is currently holding two clean loads of laundry (with two baskets on the floor), my sink is full of dishes, I have four rotting bananas on my counter that “in my head” will become bread (the reality is I won’t have time and they’ll get buggy) and all this rain has my floors needing mopped. Overwhelmed about where to start is an understatement.
Our minds are funny. I’ve been reading this book called “The Magic of Well-Being,” and it talks about using the energy we spend resisting things and turning that energy into accept the things we trying to resist. In my attempt to balance all the things, I usually spend a lot of time resisting the idea of letting some of them go. This quarantine has me asking — is all of this necessary? Am I still me with fewer to-do lists?
In the last few weeks at home I’ve explored all types of topics, from googling the difference between a mixture and a solution for my fourth-grader’s homework, to examining all the “things” I claim to need to in my life. I’m nowhere near a solution (though I did learn what a solution is, haha), because I know I am still spending too much energy resisting. But I feel a change coming — a "rising up" if you will, into claiming my new me. A, dare I say it, possibly less busy me.
