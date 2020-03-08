I told my husband I had no idea what I was going to write about this week. Some weeks it’s really easy; the words practically fall out of my head and onto the page. Other weeks I'm blank, and clinging to every thought to see if it has substance worth sharing. This week is a struggle week. My husband jokingly said to me, you should write about coronavirus. I laughed and said, “No, writing about a potential pandemic virus could cause panic.”
As I mulled over ideas for topics for over an hour, I kept coming back to his suggestion. The news is full of horror stories of this virus, from people in China being welded into their homes to rumor of it now being community spread here in the U.S. It’s hard to not be a little bit worried or afraid.
I’m a worrier by nature. My brain is constantly spinning worst-case scenarios. It’s exhausting. So throw in a new virus that has no vaccine and no "cure" other than to run its course, and my brain is in overdrive. No kidding, I joined like five prepper groups on Facebook Sunday (shout out to my buddy Dustin for the adds). It’s not that I actually think the world is ending and this is it, but my constant need to be prepared for everything, with backup plans to my backup plans, and my incessant need for control has me planning an Aldi trip to stock up on canned goods, "Just in case."
My family, self included, has spent enough time sick this winter. Let us not forget how I spent all of December in bed with bronchitis and pneumonia, as my nagging cough is a daily reminder. I don’t think I can handle another round of sickness. Truth be told, none of us can. We are still rebuilding our immune systems from the last go-’round of the “not flu, but awfully similar” bug.
So, I guess the point is that if the coronavirus makes its way to Missouri, my family will be ready, camped out in our living room, eating Vienna sausages from a can, waiting for it to pass. (OK, not really Vienna sausages because those are gross, but it does paint a really nice, apocalyptic picture.) And if by chance we get lucky and the virus doesn’t make it here, then the Brands shouldn’t have to buy toilet paper until June.
