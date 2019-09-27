This last week was hard.
You know those weeks where you just feel completely spiritually and mentally drained. You look in the mirror and feel like less than yourself. Nothing is getting completed in the way you want, and you feel like you aren’t you.
That was me last week. I felt like I was falling short everywhere —in work, in my store, in my ability to be the person I want to be both as an employee and as an employer. On top of the feelings of inadequacy as a person, I felt tired, fat (yep) and ugly (yes you read that right). I felt completely insecure in just about all areas of my life.
I realize those thoughts are irrational and silly. I know my value and my strength, and I know what I bring to the table, but it’s proof that these thoughts happens to all of us. The only light at the end of the tunnel last week was a girls night/bachelorette party that had been building up for a month.
I pushed through the week — crying quietly to myself when the waves of inadequacy hit me, forcing myself into actual clothes when I wanted to live in sweats and making myself smile when I wanted to scream.
I packed about 40 outfit options for the girls night because I felt like everything made me look fat and silently prayed to not murder anyone at the party because meeting new people is not my favorite thing to do. I had scheduled a hair appointment for mid-day in hopes of hiding my emotional wreck of a self with a cut and some curls.
And here’s where we finally get to the point.
When Tiffany started working her magic, chopping, drying and curling my hair, I felt my spirit begin to feel better. She made my hair look pretty, and I started to feel pretty. I got back to the store and tried on a new dress we’d gotten in because we hadn’t photographed it yet. I tried it on and guess what? It looked really good. So I bought it and wore it.
By the time I left work, I actually felt lighter. I met up with my friend and we headed to Springfield. We meandered and explored and had a grand adventure, and when I arrived at the bachelorette party I could feel the pieces of me that had been all scrambled and twisted starting to fall back together.
I met the girls I didn’t know, and despite how nervous I was, they were actually really cool. We ate, we danced, we laughed, we had some drinks, we had some cheese fries. We made some crazy, funny, embarrassing memories, and I woke up Sunday morning feeling like me.
Maybe it was the haircut or the new dress. Maybe it was the unexpected adventure with my bestie or dinner with a bunch of girls I barely knew. Heck, maybe it was the cheese fries. Whatever it was, I woke up Sunday feeling like me.
There is a reason that people preach self-care. It allows us to step away from our day to day and revel in ourselves. It is vital to our mental and spiritual health. Even the best of us forget to make self care a priority. I did.
I am so thankful for the awakening I had this weekend, and even for the week I went through to remember how important self care is.
Find your spirit’s medicine. Maybe it’s dancing (that’s mine), painting, cooking, shopping, crafting, writing, hiking — whatever it is, figure it out and make it a habit.
Your mind and spirit will thank you!
